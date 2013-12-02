Philander’s Plan B sinks Pakistan

The stocky seamer was one of the catalysts for a face-saving four-wicket victory at SuperSport Park on Saturday, grabbing 3/26 from a 10-over quota that was tantalising but should also be met with caution.

For a man not regarded as a natural 50-over bowler, Philander’s returns in the format have belied that perception.

Yes, the substance has been present as 2/23, 1/37 and his latest haul would attest but it was revealing that the best of those showcased that he hasn’t quite yet mastered the intricacies of one-day bowling.

His early scalping of Ahmed Shahzad was more down to the batsman’s drive to a wide delivery he should’ve left alone and conceded 18 in his first three overs.

Hearteningly, his colleagues kept things tight and allowed him to showcase impressive adaptability as he produced a fine second spell of 6-3-7-2.

“Initially I was trying to get a grip of conditions and trying to get some swing going, but it didn’t happen,” said Philander.

“After that I ran in with a bit more purpose and oomph. I tried to hit the wicket harder and focused on restricting the runs. That worked quite well.”

He conceded though that the challenge of coping with the varying demands between the formats is a real one.

“You can’t be too full at times because it does present the batters with opportunities. Lengths I’ve found are important. I usually like it fuller but I have had to bowl it a bit shorter of a length,” he said.

But there can’t be doubt about his desire to play in this team as evidenced by the words “It’s good to be back”.