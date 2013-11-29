Proteas on a precarious wicket

In the 25 one-day internationals they contested in 2013 to date, they’ve won 11 and lost 13, with one tie. Needless to say, concern is warranted.

It’s undeniable that the Proteas imploded in losing by one run to Pakistan in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday.

Even captain AB de Villiers, whose untimely dismissal after a dynamic 74 where he had the tourists in a chokehold, admitted as much.

“It was a bit surreal but that’s the game of cricket,” he said.

“I’ve finished games off in that manner before. But I fully admit that I perhaps needed to just take a breath and reassess the situation again.”

But for the cricketing fraternity to resort to the default parrot-cry of “chokers” – mental conditioning expert Paddy Upton is still involved with the side – is simplistic and ignores the broader problem of South Africa’s one-day side being stuck in a transitional period.

Endless player rotation has been a problem.

“It’s been surprising that South Africa have been so disappointing in this series and the year for that matter,” noted South Africa’s player-of-the-century Graeme Pollock.

“We beat Pakistan 4-1 in the UAE and now struggle. I think possibly they’re just fiddling around too much with different combinations. The important thing is that you want to win series. You need your best team for that.”

That means one thing. “I’m glad to see Jacques Kallis back. He makes a huge difference.”

The infusion of experienced men like Kallis and Test captain Graeme Smith have raised eyebrows for some, who feel they might become liabilities.

Kallis, however, made 50 upon his return to the format and also took two wickets – his value is undeniable.

Smith is a different debate given the recent success of Hashim Amla and young Quinton de Kock as an opening batting combination.

It shouldn’t be forgotten that South Africa’s batting asphyxiation at St George’s Park could’ve been a lack of confidence as it’s been their Achilles heel for much of the year.

More disconcertingly, De Villiers continues to struggle with his tactical leadership, acknowledging that he “perhaps got it wrong” in his deployment of the admirable Dale Steyn, his best bowler.

Granted, he’s been required to essentially learn on the job, but it’s now been two years since he was appointed.