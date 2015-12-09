India take second place in ICC Test Championship table

The series result has helped Virat Kohli’s side gain 10 points, which has lifted them from 100 points to 110 points and ahead of Australia and Pakistan, who have slipped one place each to third and fourth, respectively.

Hashim Amla’s side have retained their No 1 Test ranking but their lead at the top has been slashed from 16 points to just four points.

India have no more Test matches before the annual April 1 cut-off date, but third-ranked Australia will host eighth-ranked West Indies in a three-Test series from December 10, sixth-ranked New Zealand will go head to head with seventh-ranked Sri Lanka also from December 10, while fifth-ranked England will travel to South Africa for a four-Test series which will start in Durban on December 26.

To finish as the No 1 ranked Test side at the annual cut-off date, South Africa will have to, at least, draw the series with England. Their failure to do so, will result in them falling from the top pedestal and handing the No 1 position to Australia (provided they win the series against the West Indies by 3-0).

ICC Test Championship Rankings (under headings rank, team, points

1 South Africa 114

2 India 110

3 Australia 109

4 Pakistan 106

5 England 99

6 New Zealand 95

7 Sri Lanka 93

8 West Indies 76

9 Bangladesh 47

10 Zimbabwe 5

– African News Agency (ANA)