SA’s U19s bury their old enemies

South Africa still have two matches to play in the second round of the tournament.

Australia were restricted to 134 thanks to brilliant bowling by the team, led by captain Yaseen Valli, right, who claimed five wickets for 27 runs in 8.4 overs.

Valli is delighted to be back in the side after being rested against Zimbabwe and is happy to be making a positive contribution.

“We started well,” he said. “We gained momentum quickly and carried it through. It’s always nice to beat Australia twice in a row.”

Kagiso Rabada took 2/16 in six overs while Justin Dill, Sinebhongo Ntshona and Bradley Dial chipped in with a wicket each.

South Africa chased down the target with 96 balls to spare. Clyde Fortuin (38) shared a 45-run opening stand with Hayes van der Berg (14) before the latter was caught behind off Cameron Valente.

Jason Smith stroked an unbeaten 41 to lead his side to the win after Lloyd Brown, Gregory Oldfield and Dial (with whom he shared a 40-run, fifth-wicket partnership) lost their wickets for 12, one and 10 respectively.

South Africa now face India today and Zimbabwe tomorrow. The final is on Saturday.