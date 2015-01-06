Day five wrap: Proteas v Windies

It was never expected to be hard work as the Proteas headed into the final day needing 115 runs to claim a 2-0 series win and Dean Elgar and Hashim Amla duly obliged, getting them over the line before lunch.

Elgar ended up not out on 60 while Amla added 38. The only victim on the final day was Faf du Plessis who was caught by Jermaine Blackwood to become spinner Sulieman Benn’s second victim in the innings.

The Proteas set up victory with a stellar bowling performance on the fourth day with Dale Steyn and Simon Harmer, on debut, the chief instigators.

Both ended with match figures of 7/153.

“Yesterday was very important, we knew if we could get one or two wickets, we could open up an end we could possibly bowl them out with the bowling attack we have,” Amla said following his side’s victory.

The win also confirmed South Africa’s status as the world’s No 1 ranked Test side.

“The opportunity to win the test match was yesterday, being a shortened day of 50 overs, there was all the reason to give 100 percent throughout the day,” the captain added of his team’s efforts in bowling the tourists out for 215 in their second innings to set up the modest run chase.

The attention now turns to the first of three T20 internationals taking place at Newlands on Friday before a five match one-day series in the build-up to the World Cup next month.