Cricket 23.11.2018 08:50 am

WATCH: Kuhn ‘prayed’ when the Newlands lights went out

Sport Staff
Heino Kuhn of the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants during the Mzansi Super League match between Cape Town Blitz and Nelson Mandela Bay Giants at PPC Newlands on November 21, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Thinus Maritz/Gallo Images)

The NMB Giants stalwart was hit on the helmet first ball by Dale Steyn on Wednesday evening and struggled to bat. After some divine consultation, he smashed a superb 55…

Heino Kuhn, the experienced Titans stalwart currently playing for the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants in the MSL, has revealed the mental anguish he experienced in Wednesday’s loss to the Cape Town Blitz at Newlands.

It certainly didn’t have anything to do with the 12-run loss.

In an emotional series of clips on his Instagram page, the 34-year-old, who played four Tests for the Proteas last year, regaled how he was riddled with doubts after being hit on the helmet by a nasty Dale Steyn delivery.

Dale Steyn of the Cape Town Blitz and Heino Kuhn of the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants during the Mzansi Super League match between Cape Town Blitz and Nelson Mandela Bay Giants at PPC Newlands on November 21, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Thinus Maritz/Gallo Images)

It was the first delivery he faced and it clearly shook him up.

Kuhn had initially decided to keep on batting, but struggled immensely to get going.

Then, one of Newlands’ pylons went out, leaving Kuhn with a bit of time to decide whether he should’ve continued when play resumed or retire hurt.

The deeply religious player decided to pray “because I didn’t want to let my team down”.

When the lights came on, Kuhn went out to bat again … and proceeded to smash 55 off 35.

The posts were well received and was particularly liked by Proteas star JP Duminy.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Clip 1 of 4

A post shared by heinokuhn (@heinokuhn) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Clip 2 of 4

A post shared by heinokuhn (@heinokuhn) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Clip 3 of 4

A post shared by heinokuhn (@heinokuhn) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Clip 4 of 4

A post shared by heinokuhn (@heinokuhn) on

