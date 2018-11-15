 
menu
Cricket 15.11.2018 08:28 am

Stunning collapse sees Proteas women stumble in World T20

ANA
Shakera Selman of Windies celebrates the wicket of Laura Wolvaardt of South Africa, after she was caught by Chinelle Henry of Windies during the ICC Women's World T20 2018 match between West Indies and South Africa, November 14, 2018. Photo: ICC Media.

Shakera Selman of Windies celebrates the wicket of Laura Wolvaardt of South Africa, after she was caught by Chinelle Henry of Windies during the ICC Women's World T20 2018 match between West Indies and South Africa, November 14, 2018. Photo: ICC Media.

South Africa lost their last nine wickets for a paltry 28 runs.

Stafanie Taylor, the Windies captain, led from the front with the ball as the hosts successfully defended their modest 107/7 by 31 runs against South Africa to get their second win of the ICC Women’s World T20.

Shabnim Ismail’s fiery three-over opening spell of 3/8 had laid a great foundation for South Africa to make it two wins in two, but the hosts’ brilliance on the field and Taylor’s career-best T20I figures of 4/12 in 3.4 overs helped the defending champions emerge victorious.

Choosing to bowl at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia on Wednesday (Thursday SA time), the South African pacers made good use of the conditions and were smart about the wind.

Ismail ran through the Windies top order, with good support from Marizanne Kapp and Moseline Daniels.

Natasha McLean and Kycia Knight scripted a recovery from 29/4, without ever going into their shells under pressure.

Knight, the top scorer, was the last wicket to fall.

South Africa made a circumspect if not spectacular start.

At 48/1 in the 12th over, they would still have backed themselves to chase the target, but two pieces of spectacular fielding changed the momentum.

Having got out for a golden duck earlier, Taylor made amends by running through the South African middle order.

With the pressure building and the crowd fully backing the home side, the batters folded meekly for 76.

The win took the Windies to the top of the Group A table.

They will play their third match on Friday, against Sri Lanka, while South Africa take on England earlier that day.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

 

Black Friday Counter

05

 

 

 

 

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 5 NO 3 GREEN TOP

VALUE BET

RACE 9 NO 8 SOUL OF WIT

RACE MEETING

10 November 2018 TURFFONTEIN

hot tips of the day

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.