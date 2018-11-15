Stunning collapse sees Proteas women stumble in World T20

Stafanie Taylor, the Windies captain, led from the front with the ball as the hosts successfully defended their modest 107/7 by 31 runs against South Africa to get their second win of the ICC Women’s World T20.

Shabnim Ismail’s fiery three-over opening spell of 3/8 had laid a great foundation for South Africa to make it two wins in two, but the hosts’ brilliance on the field and Taylor’s career-best T20I figures of 4/12 in 3.4 overs helped the defending champions emerge victorious.

Choosing to bowl at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia on Wednesday (Thursday SA time), the South African pacers made good use of the conditions and were smart about the wind.

Ismail ran through the Windies top order, with good support from Marizanne Kapp and Moseline Daniels.

Natasha McLean and Kycia Knight scripted a recovery from 29/4, without ever going into their shells under pressure.

Knight, the top scorer, was the last wicket to fall.

South Africa made a circumspect if not spectacular start.

At 48/1 in the 12th over, they would still have backed themselves to chase the target, but two pieces of spectacular fielding changed the momentum.

Having got out for a golden duck earlier, Taylor made amends by running through the South African middle order.

With the pressure building and the crowd fully backing the home side, the batters folded meekly for 76.

The win took the Windies to the top of the Group A table.

They will play their third match on Friday, against Sri Lanka, while South Africa take on England earlier that day.

