Ismail: We’ve got the best new-ball attack in world cricket

South African women’s cricketer Shabnim Ismail thinks that she and Marizanne Kapp are the “best new-ball opening bowling partnership” after the team recorded an opening victory over Sri Lanka in the ICC Women’s World T20 at St Lucia in the West Indies.

“I always say myself and Marizanne go hand-in-hand with the bowling. I told everyone in the world that we’re the best opening partnership and we complement each other very well.

“And the way we performed today just displayed our talents,” said Ismail after her Player of the Match performance.

Now South Africa will hope to gather some momentum and keep the points coming, said Ismail after the perfect start to the tournament.

Kapp returned 1/13 in four overs, and Ismail 3/10 – the combined 8-0-23-4 broke the back of the Sri Lanka batting, restricting them to 99/8.

Kapp (38) and captain Dane van Niekerk (33 not out) then took South Africa over the line with seven wickets and nine balls in hand.

The win was important for South Africa not only because it gave them a winning start to the World T20, but was also a turnaround of sorts after two poor outings – especially with the bat – in the warm-ups.

“There’s a positive mindset within the camp now. Just for us to portray and just go through the World T20 and keep getting the points on our side and just play, have fun and play cricket,” said Ismail.

“The batters always lay it down. I think the way we capitalised today in the middle showed character. And hopefully we can go throughout the tournament and keep backing the batters.”

As good as South Africa’s performance with the ball was, there was a big 24 in the extras column, with 19 wides.

“We always speak about the extras in T20. I think it was 25 extras, but we’re definitely going to work on that,” said Ismail.

Meanwhile, as South Africa wait for their next fixture, against the West Indies, Ismail has a target to achieve: “Well, the coach always tells me he wants me to reach the 130 (kph) mark.

“So I think I need to basically go to the gym and pump some iron so I can get up there.”

