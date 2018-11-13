 
Cricket 13.11.2018

Stats show what a dynamic duo Steyn and Rabada were in Oz

ANA
Kagiso Rabada and Dale Steyn of the Proteas during the South African national cricket team training session and interviews at Bidvest Wanderers Stadium on September 27, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

The Proteas’ joint leading wicket-taker in Tests in particular provided a stunning reminder of his worth following three injury-ravaged years.

Kagiso Rabada and Dale Steyn were the leading wicket-takers for South Africa in their 2-1 One-Day International (ODI) series win over Australia which concluded in Hobart on Sunday.

The 35-year-old Steyn showed he could still mix it with the youngsters as he claimed seven wickets over the three matches at an average of 13.42.

The 23-year-old Rabada, the undisputed future of SA cricket also claimed seven scalps at an average of 17.71. Together, the tearaway quicks set the tone in a top bowling performance during the series.

Dwaine Pretorius was not far behind with five wickets at an average of 18.60, with Lungi Ngidi taking four wickets at a cost of 37.25 runs per wicket.

Topping the SA batting averages, it was no surprise that David Miller and captain Faf du Plessis headed the list.

The pair bludgeoned a 252-run fourth wicket partnership in the final ODI as South Africa posted a match-winning 320/5.

Miller top-scored with 139 from 108 balls, with Du Plessis just behind with 125 from 114 balls.

It meant Miller ended the series with the most runs with his 192 coming at an average of 96 and a strike-rate of 106.

Du Plessis ended with 182 runs at an average of 91 at a strike-rate of 89.

