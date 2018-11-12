North West turmoil awkwardly timed for CSA vice-presidential hopeful

North West Cricket, once a model union, has had a traumatic last 18 months, plunging from relative financial health to a situation where retrenchments are a real possibility.

Two chief executives have resigned in the period, the first of them, Heinrich Strydom, in ambiguous circumstances.

So bad have matters become that they have not yet had this year’s annual general meeting.

The financial and governance nosedive at the union began with Strydom’s leaving for the chief executive’s job at the Dolphins 18 months ago.

Strydom’s departure – he had been chief executive for nine trouble-free years – coincided with Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) demand to all unions and affiliates to upgrade their stadiums ahead of the T20 Global League later that year.

To this end, North West applied for and were granted a R7.1-million loan by CSA, supplemented by a R3-million grant.

The money went to makeovers from everything from the player’s dressing rooms to buying new chairs and painting the pavilion.

Far from initiating a much-needed brush-up, CSA’s money blew in a cyclone of inflated invoices, doubling-up of functions and poor oversight from the 10-man board.

The two acting chief executives directly after Strydom – Jaco Ebersohn and Joe Maswanganyi – compounded rather than stopped the rot, as the union descended into virtual chaos.

Protocols weren’t followed, financial staff were often junior and many struggled with the CSA-approved accounting software.

As one source close to things said: “It was a free-for-all. Everyone thought it was Christmas.”

After a six-month period with two acting chief executives, Vincent Prior was appointed in January 2018 but he, too, has recently resigned.

A consolidation process was underway during his 10-month tenure and three reports were initiated by him and his board in an attempt to get to the bottom of last year’s feeding frenzy.

One of the reports was written by a group of auditors, the other two by a well-respected labour lawyer who spent tens of hours interviewing North West personnel.

The second report runs to 105 pages and is understood to be damning about operational protocols, a weak board and the shadowy and sometimes destructive role played by the North-West president, Oupa Nkagisang.

Nkagisang was at a funeral Saturday morning.

He was phoned three times but didn’t respond to a request for an interview.

He would have been asked why he has presided over a period of conspicuous unrest at the union, and why he’s running for the CSA vice-presidency should be taken seriously when his house is not in order.

Nkagisang was interviewed by the labour lawyer at least once and insisted that he did so in the presence of his attorneys.

Despite Prior’s attempt to right the ship, resignations were rife during the year.

Financially the union was floundering, despite hosting an under-19 African qualifier event and being the destination of choice for pre-season tours by English Counties and British Universities.

Ultimately the union’s rocky financial state will impact on coaching and programmes.

With university and club cricket competitive in the region, they have quietly produced a raft of players in recent years, including Rassie van der Dussen, who has just played T20 cricket for the Proteas.

Another local product, Wihan Lubbe, has been in sparkling form for the Lions so far this season.

All is not gloom and doom, however. HP Prinsloo, who has taken over from Prior as the union’s chief executive, is adamant that the mess will be cleaned up.

“I can’t elaborate,” he said.

“But we are currently circulating a summary of the three reports to the clubs and to CSA as well. We will be having our AGM on the 21st of the month.”

