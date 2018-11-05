 
Cricket 5.11.2018 10:17 am

Aussie batters shouldn’t be embarrassed, says Steyn

ANA
Dale Steyn of South Africa fist bumps Lungi Ngidi of South Africa during game one of the One Day International series between Australia and South Africa at Perth Stadium on November 04, 2018 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by James Worsfold/Getty Images)

Dale Steyn of South Africa fist bumps Lungi Ngidi of South Africa during game one of the One Day International series between Australia and South Africa at Perth Stadium on November 04, 2018 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by James Worsfold/Getty Images)

The Proteas’ legendary quick hails their ‘hot’ bowling attack, but believes a few more runs could’ve made the visitors’ comfortable win a bit more awkward.

Veteran Proteas quick Dale Steyn believes the Aussies shouldn’t read too much in yet another batting collapse.

The hosts were bowled out for just 152 by a rampant South African attack in Perth at the weekend, which the visitors overhauled with six wickets to spare.

“No, I don’t think they need to be too embarrassed by it,” said Steyn of the Australian innings, which he helped derail with a fine spell of 2/18 in seven overs.

ALSO READ: Rampant Proteas thump embattled Aussies

“The conditions were tough. Throw another 30-40 runs on there, and it becomes quite a tricky chase.”

The difference, Steyn suggested, was in the bowling.

South Africa’s all-star attack of Steyn, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Andile Phehlukwayo and Imran Tahir gave little away, while the Australians, despite an excellent pace attack of Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Coulter-Nile couldn’t quite match up.

“I think we out-bowled them. I don’t think they bowled as well as they potentially could have. That was the difference,” said Steyn.

“I think our bowlers were relentless with their lines and lengths and made it extremely difficult to score.”

Steyn, the senior statesman in the side, was understandably impressed by what he saw from the South African bowlers.

“Our strength is our bowling right now. It’s hot,” said Steyn.

“Lungi has been going hot since the IPL (Indian Premier League, 2018). KG (Rabada) has been a fantastic competitor for the last couple of years. And Imran Tahir is arguably the best white-ball spinner in the world.”

Australia have been off the boil in 50-over cricket.

This year, even before they lost Steve Smith and David Warner – as well as Cameron Bancroft – to suspensions, they lost a five-match series to England at home 4-1. Since then, they have been swept 5-0 by England in England, and now, under new captain Aaron Finch, the beginning to the home series against South Africa has been far from ideal.

“You’d say that guys are probably at times doubting themselves,” Finch said after the defeat.

“And when you’re 8/3, you probably have to go and play a different style of one-day cricket than what you map out in your head about how you think the game will unfold.

“When guys are not performing as well as they can do, there’s always going to be a bit of doubt. But you’re only one good shot away from feeling on top of the world again. I think it’s about understanding it’s not all doom and gloom.”

