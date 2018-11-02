Steyn ready to stare unhappy Perth past right in the face

When Dale Steyn walks out at the WACA in Perth on Sunday for the first ODI against Australia, he’ll do so with bittersweet memories.

The Proteas’ previous match here was a magnificent, come-from-behind Test win, but it was also the scene where he suffered the shoulder injury that put his international career in doubt.

South Africa’s legendary quick reflects on his return and other issues surrounding this short, three-match series.

On his return to the WACA…

It’s weird to be back here. The last time I walked off here I didn’t realise how bad my shoulder was. When I went in to see the doctor for the MRI he asked if I fell off a ladder or motorbike, I didn’t realise it was actually that bad. Eight months of physiotherapy and non-stop rehab got me back, I’m excited to be back here.

On the absence of Australia’s two leading players, Steve Smith and David Warner…

Those two are always going to test you. You want to be playing against the best in the world, but I can still guarantee you when you’re running in against (opener) Chris Lynn and he’s eyeing midwicket or Aaron Finch, who’s been scoring lots of runs, it’s intimidating. You’ve got to take on whoever is at the other end, regardless of the name.

I would think all the Aussies would’ve wanted to play against someone like AB de Villiers. He’s not here.

On whether they duo’s ball-tampering bands should still stand…

Look, I’m not the headmaster here. I don’t make the rules. We all make mistakes. How each country deals with it is their issue.

On on-field behaviour such as “sledging”…

Every cricketer is used to a guy like (legendary Aussie quick) Merv Hughes screaming at batsmen and trying to hit spectators in the stands. We became accustomed to it. But the game has become more professional. You’ve had to grow up with the times and behaviour is one of those things that are influenced.

There are strict rules now. A guy like KG Rabada has had his troubles the past year or so. I still don’t think though the Aussie cricket culture will be easy to crack. It’s an aggressive, in-your-face way of playing and people want that. But who knows with all this talk now of not “crossing the line”?

On what to expect in the series…

Both sides are going to be evenly matched. In fact, I don’t think it’s going to be the best cricket to watch to be honest. We haven’t played a lot of competitive cricket lately. There are some serious players present who are all up for it, so I think we’ll see patches of greatness.

It would’ve been nicer if this series was a bit later in the season, when we’re a bit more battle-hardened but it will still be highly competitive.

