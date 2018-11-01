 
‘Still batting out of the crease’ – Twitter reacts to Biff’s engagement

Smith and his fiancee, Romy Lafranchi. Photo: Twitter

‘Traditional’ good news is never universally well-received on this platform…

Former Proteas captain Graeme Smith would’ve once again realised that “traditional” good news isn’t necessarily well received by Twitter.

The Twittersphere predictably received the news of the 37-year-old’s engagement to long-term girlfriend Romy Lanfranchi  with mixed views.

Smith’s much-publicised and protracted divorce from Irish singer Morgan Deane is still clearly fresh in the minds of many South Africans, especially given the drama surrounding their engagement.

He had controversially not returned with his teammates from the 2011 World Cup, where the Proteas once again were accused of “choking”, and instead flew to Ireland to propose.

Many felt Smith, affectionately known as ‘Biff’, lacked accountability to fans during that time.

Smith and Lafranchi have a child together.

Arguably the best reply to the news came from Ricky Jana, who hilariously referred to Smith’s ability to score Test centuries in the second innings of matches.

Naturally there were many messages of congratulations, but some chose to see the funny side and others just plain trolled.

