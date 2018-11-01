‘Still batting out of the crease’ – Twitter reacts to Biff’s engagement

Former Proteas captain Graeme Smith would’ve once again realised that “traditional” good news isn’t necessarily well received by Twitter.

The Twittersphere predictably received the news of the 37-year-old’s engagement to long-term girlfriend Romy Lanfranchi with mixed views.

Smith’s much-publicised and protracted divorce from Irish singer Morgan Deane is still clearly fresh in the minds of many South Africans, especially given the drama surrounding their engagement.

He had controversially not returned with his teammates from the 2011 World Cup, where the Proteas once again were accused of “choking”, and instead flew to Ireland to propose.

Many felt Smith, affectionately known as ‘Biff’, lacked accountability to fans during that time.

Smith and Lafranchi have a child together.

Arguably the best reply to the news came from Ricky Jana, who hilariously referred to Smith’s ability to score Test centuries in the second innings of matches.

You always batted well in the second innings — Ricky Jana (@rickyjana) October 31, 2018

Naturally there were many messages of congratulations, but some chose to see the funny side and others just plain trolled.

Nope. Morgan's better — Shamsul Arefin (@arefin277) October 31, 2018

Still batting out of your crease I see… — Aaron Tunks (@aarontunks) October 31, 2018

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.