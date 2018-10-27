Proteas must pick form players for World Cup, says AB

De Villiers reiterated this week that he has no plans to make an international comeback for the World Cup next year, and he added that he was positive the Proteas could win the showpiece with the personnel they have been using for the last eight months since his last ODI and his retirement.

AB de Villiers says experience is a good insurance policy but he hopes the Proteas will select the most in-form players for the World Cup next year.

“I’m pretty positive about the Proteas and I’m excited by what’s to come from them. They’re still chopping and changing a bit, but I think they’re very close to their final selection and they’re all match-winners. When it comes to the final selection, you would love to have experience but the most important thing for me is that the players must be in form,” he said.

“They need to have confidence in their games and their ability to win matches. In the end it will come down to the gut-feel of the captain and coach over the last 12 months, but I would err towards form if I had to choose the squad for the World Cup. The tour to Australia will be a good test now and it’s the perfect time to explore some different avenues.”

If the man who led the Proteas in 103 ODIs, winning 59 of them, had his way, his team would draw on the huge fund of experience provided by Dale Steyn, Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock, while still backing some of the very talented youth that is around.

“The bowling unit is in place to do special things and it’s great to see Dale there again, plus we’ve seen what the others can do.”