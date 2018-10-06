Fit Faf ready to fire in Paarl as Zimbabwe bat first

The Proteas’ wish of giving their inexperienced batters time in the middle was handed a bit of a blow after Zimbabwe won the toss and chose to bat in the third and final ODI in Paarl on Saturday.

Given that the visitors have only made totals of 117 and 78 in this series to date, it’s not unreasonable to assume that South Africa might not have a lot of runs to chase later.

Nonetheless, on what looks a good batting surface, Zimbabwe will hope to be competitive.

Faf du Plessis is back in the Proteas line-up having recovered from a shoulder injury and will have the option of employing two frontline spinners, with Tabraiz Shamsi joining Imran Tahir at the expense of Lungi Ngidi.

Kagiso Rabada is also back to partner Dale Steyn with the new ball as Chris Jonker sits out.

Reeza Hendricks is promoted to his preferred position of opener in place of Dean Elgar.

“I’m really excited for the batters. They want to score runs,” said Du Plessis.

Whether they get something meaningful to pursue is another matter.

Proteas: Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, Faf du Plessis (c), JP Duminy, Khaya Zondo, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Tabraiz Shamsi, Imran Tahir.

