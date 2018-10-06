 
menu
Cricket 6.10.2018 01:15 pm

Fit Faf ready to fire in Paarl as Zimbabwe bat first

Sport Staff
Faf du Plessis during the South African national cricket team training session and press conference at Boland Park on October 05, 2018 in Paarl, South Africa. (Photo by Carl Fourie/Gallo Images)

Faf du Plessis during the South African national cricket team training session and press conference at Boland Park on October 05, 2018 in Paarl, South Africa. (Photo by Carl Fourie/Gallo Images)

Whether the visitors can set a decent target remains to be seen.

The Proteas’ wish of giving their inexperienced batters time in the middle was handed a bit of a blow after Zimbabwe won the toss and chose to bat in the third and final ODI in Paarl on Saturday.

Given that the visitors have only made totals of 117 and 78 in this series to date, it’s not unreasonable to assume that South Africa might not have a lot of runs to chase later.

Nonetheless, on what looks a good batting surface, Zimbabwe will hope to be competitive.

Faf du Plessis is back in the Proteas line-up having recovered from a shoulder injury and will have the option of employing two frontline spinners, with Tabraiz Shamsi joining Imran Tahir at the expense of Lungi Ngidi.

Kagiso Rabada is also back to partner Dale Steyn with the new ball as Chris Jonker sits out.

Reeza Hendricks is promoted to his preferred position of opener in place of Dean Elgar.

“I’m really excited for the batters. They want to score runs,” said Du Plessis.

Whether they get something meaningful to pursue is another matter.

Proteas: Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, Faf du Plessis (c), JP Duminy, Khaya Zondo, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Tabraiz Shamsi, Imran Tahir.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Zimbabwe introduces steps to improve revenue flow 6.10.2018
Zimbabwe is in a buying frenzy as shop-shelf shortages start to bite 5.10.2018
Zim court orders govt to pay human rights activist $150K 5.10.2018

 

 

 

 

 

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 4 NO 2 JIKA

VALUE BET

RACE 6 No 7 NAUTICUS

RACE MEETING

2 October 2018 FAIRVIEW

hot tips of the day

 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.