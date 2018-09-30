 
Cricket 30.9.2018 09:55 am

No Steyn yet as Proteas bowl in Kimberley

Sport Staff
Kagiso Rabada of South Africa during the South African national cricket team training session and interviews at Bidvest Wanderers Stadium on September 27, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

South Africa instead go with the men who shone in Sri Lanka as they kick off their series against Zimbabwe.

Dale Steyn will have to wait a tad longer to make his return to ODIs after he wasn’t included in the Proteas XI for the first 50-over battle against Zimbabwe in Kimberley on Sunday.

Instead, South Africa probably did the sensible thing in picking most of the heroes from the series win in Sri Lanka.

The frontline attack of Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Andile Phehlukwayo all shone on the Island and surely deserved anyway to be kept together.

Veteran Imran Tahir, still considered the Proteas’ No 1 spinner, however, is back and ready to fire after his exploits in the Caribbean T20 Premier League.

Beefy Warriors striker Christiaan Jonker has also been handed a debut as the selectors look for a deputy to David Miller.

JP Duminy won the toss as stand-in skipper and chose to bowl first.

Proteas: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, JP Duminy, Heinrich Klaasen, Christiaan Jonker, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi.

