 
menu
Cricket 27.9.2018 08:50 am

‘Mentor’ Dale is still ‘one of the best’, says Ottis

Heinz Schenk
South African Coach Ottis Gibson (L) having a word with Fast bowler Dale Steyn (R) during the practices session at SSC Grounds Colombo on July 19, 2018 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. ( (Photo by Isuru Sameera Peiris/AFP/Gallo Images)

South African Coach Ottis Gibson (L) having a word with Fast bowler Dale Steyn (R) during the practices session at SSC Grounds Colombo on July 19, 2018 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. ( (Photo by Isuru Sameera Peiris/AFP/Gallo Images)

He’s already 35 but South Africa’s joint leading wicket-taker in Tests is regarded as a potentially key piece of the World Cup puzzle.

The rise of Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi means he doesn’t hog the spotlight anymore but Proteas coach Ottis Gibson still holds Dale Steyn in high regard.

South Africa’s joint leading Test wicket-taker is set to play in an ODI for the first time in almost two years when the three-match series against Zimbabwe kicks off on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Proteas have a simple plan for ‘one-day guy’ Elgar

“Once Dale is fit, to me he’s still one of the best two bowlers in the country, other than KG,” said Gibson.

“He’s someone who’s still clearly very passionate about playing for his country, and we’ll make an assessment on Dale in this series and the next against Australia, the next six games, and we’ll see how we go forward from there.”

Indeed, a reasonably undemanding assignment against the Proteas’ embattled neighbours might be a perfect way for the 35-year-old to get back into rhythm.

More importantly, Gibson will hope Steyn is the experienced figure around which he can build his exciting but young attack.

While Rabada and co performed admirably in the series win against Sri Lanka, there were times when a bit of wisdom was lacking.

“With his experience, he’s a mentor anyway because that’s the kind of guy he is,” said Gibson.

“He’s talking to the guys around the group, and to have his experience there, whether he plays or not, is great. There’s nothing to say he’ll play every game, but to have him in and around the dressing room and the nets passing on his experience can only be a good thing for the guys.”

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Proteas have a simple plan for ‘one-day guy’ Elgar 26.9.2018
Elgar finally has a chance to realise his white-ball dream 25.9.2018
Philander: ‘Close friend’ AB surprised me too 21.9.2018

 

 

 

 

 

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 4 No 1 Silver Prancer

VALUE BET

RACE 8 No 4 Kingsmead

RACE MEETING

26 September 2018 GREYVILLE

hot tips of the day

 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.