Cricket 16.8.2018 08:45 am

OOPS! ICC celebrates Rabada with pic of player who’s NOT him

Sport Staff
South Africa's fast bolwing unit (L-R) Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo and Kagiso Rabada during the South African national mens cricket team training session at R. Premadasa Stadium on August 11, 2018 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo by Sameera Peiris/Gallo Images)

KG or Lungi Ngidi? It doesn’t matter much for cricket’s world governing body.

Proteas bowling star Kagiso Rabada’s stock rose even higher earlier this week when he was named Wisden’s Golden Boy for 2018, an award the authoritative magazine bestows to the best cricketer in the world under the age of 23.

Joining in the celebration, the International Cricket Council (ICC) sent out a tweet on Thursday morning quoting Cricket South Africa’s CEO Thabang Moroe on South Africa’s dynamic quick.

The problem, however, is that the player that appears with the tweet is NOT Kagiso Rabada.

Instead, the world governing body posted a picture of Rabada’s new-ball partner Lungi Ngidi.

To be fair, Ngidi also made the top 10 of Wisden’s list but still … seriously?

At about 08:45, the ICC still hadn’t realised their error.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

