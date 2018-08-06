Proteas lose Faf for rest of Sri Lanka tour

Proteas captain Faf du Plessis has been ruled out of the remainder of the tour of Sri Lanka due to a right shoulder injury.

Du Plessis fell awkwardly while attempting a catch during the third One-Day International (ODI) at Pallekele on Sunday, and was unable to field for the rest of the match.

Proteas team manager, Dr Mohammed Moosajee explained the injury: “ Faf sustained an injury to one of the rotator cuff tendons in his right shoulder and will, unfortunately, be unavailable for the rest of the tour. He will need a rehabilitation period of up to six weeks to make a full recovery. His return date back to South Africa will be confirmed in due course.”

The selectors will name the stand-in captain for the remainder of the ODI series and one-off T20I.

There will be no replacement added to the squad.