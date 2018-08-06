 
Cricket 6.8.2018 06:52 pm

Proteas lose Faf for rest of Sri Lanka tour

ANA
Faf du Plessis (seated) Captain of South Africa suffers with a shoulder injury after diving for a catch during the 3rd ODI between Sri Lanka and South Africa at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on August 05, 2018 in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. (Photo by Sameera Peiris/Gallo Images)

Faf du Plessis (seated) Captain of South Africa suffers with a shoulder injury after diving for a catch during the 3rd ODI between Sri Lanka and South Africa at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on August 05, 2018 in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. (Photo by Sameera Peiris/Gallo Images)

At least South Africa have the ODI series sewn up already.

Proteas captain Faf du Plessis has been ruled out of the remainder of the tour of Sri Lanka due to a right shoulder injury.

Du Plessis fell awkwardly while attempting a catch during the third One-Day International (ODI) at Pallekele on Sunday, and was unable to field for the rest of the match.

Proteas team manager, Dr Mohammed Moosajee explained the injury: “ Faf sustained an injury to one of the rotator cuff tendons in his right shoulder and will, unfortunately, be unavailable for the rest of the tour. He will need a rehabilitation period of up to six weeks to make a full recovery. His return date back to South Africa will be confirmed in due course.”

The selectors will name the stand-in captain for the remainder of the ODI series and one-off T20I.

There will be no replacement added to the squad.

