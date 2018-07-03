South Africa’s greatest quick ever, according to Allan Donald

In time, Kagiso Rabada might surpass him but a legendary Proteas quick has no doubt that Dale Steyn is the greatest fast bowler South Africa has ever produced.

That honour is bestowed on the 35-year-old by none other than Allan Donald, himself considered one of the best ever.

Much excitement surrounds Steyn’s expected return to Test cricket in the series against Sri Lanka, which starts next week.

The man affectionately known as the Phalaborwa Express needs just three wickets to become the Proteas’ leading wicket-taker in Test cricket, a record currently held by Shaun Pollock (421).

“I’m just in admiration of his consistency and that’s how you judge champion fast bowlers,” Donald, who is also the Proteas’ former bowling coach, told Sky Sports.

“You look at his strike-rate, his passion for the game, his hunger to be a champion bowler and to lead from the front.”

Donald, who took 330 Test wickets for South Africa, witnessed Steyn’s return to fitness first hand over the past few weeks as assistant coach for English county Kent.

Steyn had been turning out for Hampshire.

“That’s what sets him apart from everyone else. He is unequivocally the best fast bowler South Africa has ever produced,” said Donald.

“I just hope he stays fit.”