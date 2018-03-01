Advantage Australia as Steve Smith wins important toss

Australian skipper Steve Smith potentially pulled off a coup – even though it was mere luck – by winning the toss and choosing to bat first in the first Test against the Proteas in Durban on Thursday.

The expected slow nature of the Kingsmead wicket could mean that batting becomes increasingly tougher as the match progresses.

Proteas captain Faf du Plessis suggested that could be the case by revealing left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj is “going to have to bowl lots of overs” on his homeground.

However, he’ll also hope that his seamers can exploit the humid conditions by getting some swing early on.

It’s going to be important against a dangerous opener such as David Warner.

South Africa have also bolstered their batting by including Knights captain Theunis de Bruyn in the middle-order.

Teams:

Proteas – Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis (c), Quinton de Kock, Theunis de Bruyn, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel.

Australia – David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith (c), Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

