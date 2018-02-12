 
Cricket 12.2.2018 12:23 pm

WATCH: CSA investigate Imran Tahir being racially abused

ANA
Imran Tahir. Photo: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images.

The veteran Proteas spinner reported the incident immediately to relevant authorities.

Cricket SA (CSA) will be investigating an incident in which SA spinner Imran Tahir was allegedly racially abused by a spectator during the fourth One Day International at the Wanderers on Saturday.

Cricket SA released a statement on the matter:

Cricket South Africa has noted and is aware of the circulation of video footage featuring Imran Tahir on social media and Whatsapp groups.

Imran Tahir was verbally and racially abused by an unknown man during the fourth One-Day International (ODI) against India at the Bidvest Wanderers Stadium on Saturday.

Tahir reported the incident to the stadium security, and was subsequently accompanied by two security personnel to identify and to have the man ejected from the stadium. Tahir made no physical contact with the offender or any of the children in the vicinity. The incident is under investigation with the CSA and stadium security teams.

In accordance with the ICC Anti-racism code, spectators who engage in racist conduct are to be ejected from the stadium and can face further sanctions and criminal prosecution.

