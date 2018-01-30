 
Proteas AB-less for at least three ODIs

AB de Villiers. / AFP PHOTO / GIANLUIGI GUERCIA

The finger he injured during the third Test against India proves pesky.

Proteas batsman, AB de Villiers, has been ruled out of the first three One-Day Internationals (ODI) against India due to a finger injury.

De Villiers sustained the injury to his right index finger during the third Sunfoil Test match against India and will require up to two weeks to make a full recovery.

The CSA medical team is hopeful De Villiers will recover in time for the fourth ‘Pink’ ODI at the Bidvest Wanderers Stadium on Saturday, February 10th.

The selectors have opted not to name a replacement.

