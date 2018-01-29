Quinton de Kock only a knock away from being back to his best

Proteas coach Ottis Gibson is not concerned over Quinton de Kock’s poor form.

He actually should be.

South Africa’s mercurial but gifted wicketkeeper-batsman made only 71 runs in his six innings of the Test series against India at an average of 11.

But that only tells half the story.

The ways De Kock lost his wickets, especially in the last two Tests, were disturbing.

In Centurion, he played a rash drive off the first ball he faced to off-spinner Ravi Ashwin before edging three boundaries in the second innings against seamer Mohammed Shami and then tamely hanging his bat outside off.

He left a big gap between pad and bat at the Wanderers in edging Jasprit Bumrah before being pinned LBW for a golden duck by the same bowler.

De Kock isn’t not just scoring runs, he genuinely doesn’t to know how to play outside off-stump.

In more blunt terms, he seems frozen when he bats.

But the Proteas are wary of trying to tinker too much.

“He’s got a one-day series now where he can come out a smash four hundreds,” said Gibson.

“That’s the talent of the individual we’re talking about. There’s no worries from my side regarding Quinton but we would’ve liked to see him score some runs.”

The former West Indies fast bowler did admit though that De Kock had been found out in the series.

“He’ll be disappointed. Conditions weren’t easy,” said Gibson.

“Quinton got a proper examination in this series, one that he’ll have to sit down and reflect on. But he’s still key to our team going forward. I thought his keeping was outstanding.”

Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis agreed.

“We all go through lean patches. I think the white ball is coming at a good time for Quinny, it will unshackle him,” he said.

“With Quinny, he’s a personality that doesn’t think too much about technical stuff. He’s a free spirit, x-factor player. I think it’s very important that you don’t try and change the way Quinton plays, because if you start talking from a technical point of view to Quinton – he’s never played the game like that.”

