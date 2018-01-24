Miserly Philander turns villain at the Wanderers

If ever there was a grind in a session of Test cricket, the first one of the third Test between the Proteas and India at the Wanderers was one.

The visitors painstakingly reached 45/2 at lunch on Wednesday’s opening day as they battled to vindicate captain Virat Kohli’s decision to bat first.

In fact, he himself was at the forefront of the resistance in reaching an unbeaten 24 from 58 deliveries.

CLICK HERE FOR A LIVE SCORECARD

The Proteas seamers enjoyed themselves in favourable conditions.

Vernon Philander bowled a miserly spell of 1/1 from his eight overs, sevens of them being maidens.

It was the second most economical figures in Tests for South Africa in an eight-over spell since 1992.

The stocky seamer at times made the ball swing square and snatched the wicket of KL Rahul with one that pegged back.

Kagiso Rabada (1/15) was also menacing despite scalping Murali Vijay (8) with a bit of a half-volley.

He should’ve had Kohli’s wicket when the Indian captain pulled far too early but Philander inexplicably didn’t get a hand to a dolly of a chance at extra cover.

Rabada was rightfully livid.

The plucky Cheteshwar Pujara (5 off 66) provided another highlight of the morning.

It took him 54 balls just to get off the mark and was greeted with a huge ironic cheer when he turned a ball to leg.

He looked all at sea against Philander’s swing but his survival is all that counts.

Pujara survived two close LBW appeals from Philander and Lungi Ngidi.

Proteas: Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, Vernon Philander, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Lungi Ngidi.

India: KL Rahu, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Parthiv Patel, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

For more sport your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.