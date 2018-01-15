Proteas hopeful AB can produce some Kohli magic too

India fans on Monday got their first taste of magic from Virat Kohli.

Now South Africa will hope they get their dose of thrills from AB de Villiers on Tuesday.

The Proteas’ brilliant stroke-maker ended the third day of the second Test between the two heavyweights in Centurion with yet another classy, unbeaten 50 behind his name.

He was the driving force behind the hosts’ total of 90/2 at the close due to bad light, a lead of 118.

The value of his presence in this line-up can’t be underestimated.

De Villiers walked in with the Proteas in a crisis at 3/2 following a cracking spell from awkward seamer Jasprit Bumrah (2/30).

Both his wickets were down to deliveries that jagged back but, crucially, kept low.

Aiden Markram and Hashim Amla were on the back foot and caught LBW plumb in front.

De Villiers seemed undeterred.

Without consciously seeming to play in an attacking manner, he kept his scoring rate healthy, striking six fours in his 78-ball effort and has laid the platform for a big effort.

In contrast, Dean Elgar was restrained for his unbeaten 36 and survived a few hairy moments outside off-stump.

But, as one has come to expect from the gritty left-handed opener, his sheer determination keeps him in the frame.

Most of the day belonged to Kohli though.

The visitors’ skipper and talisman was simply magnificent in crafting his 153 (217 balls, 15×4), fully confirming his pre-series billing again.

It meant India could gobble together 307 in their first innings to limit South Africa’s lead to just 28.

There was one false shot when a jab off Lungi Ngidi (1/51) flew past gully but the rest of the time he was absolutely thrilling to watch.

Kohli didn’t look rushed and actually never tried to play a shot in anger, instead feasting on overpitched lengths and driving skillfully.

Neat cuts and a nifty clip off the legs off Kagiso Rabada showed his all-round prowess.

That said, the Proteas lacked the patience that debutant Lungi Ngidi had preached at the end of the second day.

Rabada in particular was guilty as he became frustrated by the dogged Ravi Ashwin, who survived a few body blows to eventually make a valuable 38.

He notably struck three cracking boundaries off South Africa’s premier fast bowler, who conceded 40 runs off a seven-over spell and seemed to lack clarity of thought.

The new ball belatedly brought the wickets of Ashwin and Mohammed Shami, while Hardik Pandya was comically run out when an innocuous Vernon Philander direct hit saw him not grounding his bat or having his feet in the crease.

Morne Morkel wrapped things up to end with creditable figures of 4/60.

