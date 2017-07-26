Ben Stokes has ‘no grudges’ with Kagiso Rabada

England’s Ben Stokes has no qualms about playing against South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada when the fiery duo meet again in the third Test at The Oval starting Thursday.

Fast bowler Rabada was banned from the Proteas’ 340-run series-levelling win at Trent Bridge last week for swearing at Stokes after dismissing the all-rounder in the campaign opener at Lord’s.

His return for what will be the 100th Test at south London ground The Oval bolsters an already impressive pace attack that twice bowled England out cheaply at Trent Bridge.

Stokes, no stranger to on-field aggression himself, does not expect an enforced absence to have a marked change on Rabada’s approach.

“I have no bad blood with him or any grudges – if anything it just shows he cares about how he performs,” said Stokes at an event for series sponsors Investec on Tuesday.

“Unfortunately with stump mics – if you are going to say something loudly – it can’t be a swear word, as I know personally,” he added.

“I would be very surprised if he calms anything down.

“That is what makes him the bowler he is – it is part of his repertoire, quick and aggressive.”

Stokes already has points against his name as a result of offences under the International Cricket Council’s code of conduct — the same cumulative procedure which led to Rabada’s one-match ban.

“It is part of the game … you just need to be careful with what you say and where you say it,” Stokes explained.

