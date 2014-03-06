We weren’t afraid to lose – Lehmann

“[We’re] trying to play the brand of cricket to win Test matches. The ways in which we always push for victory is important,” the former Australian cricketer said at Newlands on Wednesday.

“We weren’t afraid to lose. We’re happy to play cricket in the right way that entertains the crowd.”

South Africa batted for the majority of the final day of the Test at around two runs per over, fighting for a draw and unconcerned with the victory target of 511.

Lehmann said the Australian culture of aggressive cricket helped win matches and attracted the crowds at home.

“Obviously the crowd came in at the end of the day, but it was a pretty disappointing crowd for a couple days here in Cape Town.

“We want to get people coming through the gates, and if other teams want to play on flat wickets and make it dull, then that’s their choice.”

Australian captain Michael Clarke praised the mammoth effort of his bowlers in the second innings, finishing off the match with less than five overs to spare.

“Ryan Harris, at the start of the day, was struggling to walk let alone bowl. For him to be able to keep running in and do a job for us was great” Clarke said.

“Mitchell Johnson bowled 34 overs in the second innings, and James Pattinson just kept running in and trying his best. I think our attack deserves a lot of credit.”

The Australians arrived in South Africa having pummelled the English 5-0 in the latest Ashes series on home soil. However, the team’s record abroad was shaky after losing seven out of their seven most recent Tests abroad. The previous Ashes series in England was a 3-0 whitewash to the hosts while India wiped them out 4-0 in a prior away tour.

South Africa beat the Australians 1-0, in Australia in 2012/13, but have not won a home series against the Baggy Greens since readmission.

Clarke said beating the top Test nation was particularly significant and meaningful for the team.

“Any time that you beat the number-one team in the world is extremely special.

“For us to get over the line is very special for this Australian team. It certainly shows and represents that we’re heading in the right direction as a team. It’s our first bit of success away from home for a couple of years.

“I can’t thank my teammates enough for their heart, their attitude, and the hunger.”

Clarke believed his side could learn a lot from the way the Proteas fought for the draw.

“South Africa deserve a lot of credit for the way they fought.

“As a batting unit, we should learn from what we’ve seen today. The number one team in the world fought their absolute backside off to not give us the game, and we’ve had to fight even harder to win the game. We will learn from that.”

