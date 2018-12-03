Khonco retains IBO title after doctor orders halt to the bout

South Africa’s Simpiwe Khonco was rather fortunate to retain his IBO minimumweight belt when his fight against Joey Canoy from the Philippines was stopped by a doctor after four rounds.

The fight was declared a no contest in terms of the rules, when Konkco sustained a cut after an accidental clash of heads during their fight at the Orient Theatre in East London on Sunday afternoon.

The red-headed Canoy (47.20kg) was in control from the opening round as Konkco (47.60kg) appeared to be battling with the southpaw stance of the challenger.

The champion was dropped to his knees with a right to the side of the jaw in round two but managed to beat the count and survived to the bell.

Khonco came back into the fight in round three and held his own against the fast-moving Canoy, who is rated at No 3 by the IBO.

In round four an accidental clash of heads left the champion with a bad cut on his head.

Referee Allen Matakane called in the ring doctor to look at the cut and after examination, he waved the fight on.

However, soon afterwards with blood pumping out of the cut Matakane once again called in the doctor who advised that the fight be called with only seconds left in the round.

The 32-year Khonco saw his record go to 19-5-1nc; 7 and the 25-year-old Canoy’s record went to 14-3-1-1nc; 7.

The unused judges were Lulama Mtya, Patrick Mokondiwa and John Shipanuka.

On the same card, South African bantamweight champion Ronald Malindi (53.20kg) won the vacant African Boxing Union title when he outclassed fellow countryman Makazole Tete (53.50kgs) over 12 one-sided rounds.

The scores were 119-109 on all three judges’ scorecards.

