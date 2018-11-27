Veteran Walter Dlamini hopes to win SA middleweight title

The 38-year-old Walter Dlamini is hoping that when he meets Wade Groth, 30, for the South African and vacant WBA Pan Africa middleweight titles, on the undercard of the Tommy Oosthuizen vs Thabiso Mchunu cruiserweight rematch at Emperors Palace near Kempton Park on December 8, it will be second time lucky for a SA title.

In October 2014 at the International Convention Centre in Durban he lost on a 12 round split decision against the 42-year-old defending champion Christopher Buthelezi (22-12-13).

Dlamini 15-6-4; 7 from the Limpopo Province who is trained by former fighter Lionel Hunter made his pro debut in June 2012, goes in against the relatively inexperienced Groth, a former MMA fighter who has been fighting as a pro for 19 months, and compiled a record of 7 wins with 5 coming inside the distance.

Raymond Serfontein trains Groth who has had a rather unique path to becoming South African middleweight champion.

On August 10 this year at Emperors Palace, Groth stopped Wynand Mulder on a sixth-round technical knockout in a bout advertised as for the interim South African middleweight title.

On October 19 he was elevated to South African middleweight champion when Barend van Rooyen was suspended after testing positive for a banned substance after winning the vacant SA title against Yanga Phetani in December 2017.

Boxing SA subsequently decided to relegate the Van Rooyen vs Phetani match to a no contest.

However, despite all this, there is no provision in the South African Boxing Act for an interim champion or elevating a fighter to a full champion.

