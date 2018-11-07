Local boxing rocked by Lerena doping drama

South African boxing has been rocked by the announcement that Kevin Lerena has tested positive during a routine doping test.

The 26-year-old, the current IBO cruiserweight champion, was flagged during a routine test last month, done by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Society (Vada).

It’s an orgainsation that works in conjunction with the the World Boxing Council to ensure boxers stay clear of banned substances.

BREAKING NEWS: Boxer Kevin Lerena tested positive in a test by @Vada_Testing done in October 18, in Johannesburg, South Africa. The Clean Boxing Program protocol will now begin.#WBC #Boxing #CBP #CleanBoxing pic.twitter.com/Edqcv0A6lA — World Boxing Council (@WBCBoxing) November 7, 2018

Lerena has been a fine performer since turning professional in 2009, winning 21 bouts and only losing once.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.