 
menu
Boxing 7.11.2018 12:09 pm

Local boxing rocked by Lerena doping drama

Sport Staff
Kevin Lerena is growing in stature. Photo: Johan Rynners/Gallo Images.

Kevin Lerena is growing in stature. Photo: Johan Rynners/Gallo Images.

The 26-year-old cruiserweight champion tested positive for a banned substance last month, the WBC has confirmed.

South African boxing has been rocked by the announcement that Kevin Lerena has tested positive during a routine doping test.

The 26-year-old, the current IBO cruiserweight champion, was flagged during a routine test last month, done by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Society (Vada).

It’s an orgainsation that works in conjunction with the the World Boxing Council to ensure boxers stay clear of banned substances.

Lerena has been a fine performer since turning professional in 2009, winning 21 bouts and only losing once.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Kevin Lerena’s chance to continue his march to stardom 1.11.2017
Hotshot Kevin Lerena stays home for now 12.9.2017
Determined Kevin Lerena finally gets a title fight 24.4.2017

 

Black Friday Counter

05

 

 

 

 

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 5 NO 3 GREEN TOP

VALUE BET

RACE 9 NO 8 SOUL OF WIT

RACE MEETING

10 November 2018 TURFFONTEIN

hot tips of the day

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.