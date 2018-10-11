Tete hopes to shine in Russia

South Africa’s Zolani Tete defends his WBO bantamweight belt against Russian Mikhail Aloyan at the Ekatering Expo in Russia on Sunday.

This fight also doubles as one of the quarterfinals in the World Boxing Super Series.

Should Tete progress to the final and emerge as the overall winner, he will earn a purse in the region of R190-million.

Southpaw Tete, 30, made his pro debut in May 2006, and has compiled a record of 27-3; 21.

This is his second defence of his belt and should he win the Super Series he will also receive the prestigious Muhammad Ali Trophy.

The 30-year-old Aloyan, who is also a southpaw, is a comparative novice with only four pro wins – all on points.

Over the past weekend in the first quarterfinal Japan’s Naoya stopped Juan Carlos Payano after 70 seconds in the first round.

In the other quarterfinals, Filipino Nonito Donaire challenges WBA junior-bantamweight champion Ryan Burnett from Scotland on November 3, and IBF bantamweight champion Emmanuel Rodriguez defends his belt against Australia’s Jason Moloney on October 20.

