It’s a rematch between ‘Tommy Gun’ and ‘The Rock’

Golden Gloves Boxing Promotions have announced that Tommy Oosthuizen and Thabiso Mchunu will meet in a rematch at Emperors Palace near Kempton Park on December 8.

In their first fight for the vacant African Boxing Union cruiserweight title, ‘Tommy Gun’ Oosthuizen won on a majority decision in a closely-fought contest a few weeks ago.

The scores were 115-113 twice and 114-114.

Oosthuizen 28-1-2; 16 who weighed in at 88.79 kg, was having his first fight at cruiserweight and surprised the critics after being inactive for nearly 16 months.

Despite his reported problems outside the ring, he boxed well to take the decision.

However, there were fans who felt that Mchunu – affectionately known as ‘The Rock’ – 19-5; 12 had done enough to win the fight and in view of this it has been reported that promoter Rodney Berman has made contact with the World Boxing Council, the mother body of the African Boxing Union, to provide neutral judges.

In the battle of southpaws, Oosthuizen used his greater height and reach to advantage as he circled the ring to keep Mchunu on the outside.

However, there were occasions when Oosthuizen began to tire and Mchunu was able to score with big shots to the head.

Going in the second fight, the question being asked is whether Oosthuizen will maintain a decent and orderly lifestyle leading up to the return fight.

If he does he should be in better condition and with his speed and technical ability he could once again give Mchunu all sorts of trouble.

This fight augurs well for South African boxing and once again could be a sell-out.

