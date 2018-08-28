Can the ‘Tommy Gun’ overcome rust in big weekend bout?

In an intriguing match-up, Tommy ‘Tommy Gun’ Oosthuizen will meet Thabiso Mchunu in a clash for the vacant African Boxing Union cruiserweight title at Emperors palace on Saturday.

Whether or not Oosthuizen has enough left to upset Mchunu, after being out of action for 15 months and reported troubles outside the ring, remains in the balance.

The 30-year-old Oosthuizen (27-1-2;16) made his professional debut in February 2008 – and has won eight professional titles, which include the IBO super-middleweight and light-heavyweight belts.

His only loss came in his most recent fight on May 19, 2017 in Germany, where he was outpointed by Igor Mikhalkin over 12 rounds with scores of 118-109 and 118-110 twice, in a contest for the vacant IBO light-heavyweight belt.

In a battle of southpaws, the 30-year-old Mchunu has a record of 19-4; 13 – and has won five professional titles in his 11-year professional career.

He has had some gruelling fights since May 2015, losing three in six, with two inside the distance.

Oosthuizen, who will have first fight in the cruiserweight division, has massive height and reach advantages – and if he has anything left should be able to keep Mchunu on the outside to take a points decision.

However, Mchunu is a strong competitor and should have the edge on stamina and power – and could win on a late round stoppage.

On the undercard, Ryno Liebenberg will meet Alfonso Tissen in a match-up for the vacant ABU super-middleweight title.