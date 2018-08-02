Budler claims prestigious award

South Africa’s Hekkie Budler was presented with The Ring magazine championship belt by Droeks Malan, the South African correspondent for The Ring magazine, at a function held in Sandton on Wednesday night.

The Ring belt can be awarded when the No 1 and No 2 fighters face one another or when the Nos 1 and 2 contenders choose not to fight one another and either of them fights No 3, No 4 or No 5, the winner may be awarded The Ring belt.

The first Ring championship belt was awarded to world heavyweight champion Jack Dempsey in 1922 and the second was to flyweight champion Pancho Villa.

The first South African to be awarded a Ring championship belt was Vic Toweel after winning the undisputed world bantamweight title when he beat Manuel Ortiz on points over 15 rounds on May 31, 1950, at the Wembley Stadium in Johannesburg.

Rather sadly this belt is not around today as many years ago it was stolen from Vic’s home in a break-in.

The Ring stopped awarding belts to world champions in the 1990s, but then once again began awarding belts in 2002.

Budler is among a select few who hold The Ring championship belt.

The other current holders of the belt are junior-bantamweight Srisaket Sor Ringvisai (May 20, 2018) from Thailand, lightweight Vasyl Lomachenko (May 12, 2018) of Ukraine and cruiserweight Oleksandr Usyk (July 21, 2018) also from Ukraine.