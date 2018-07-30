How SA boxing’s only ‘super’ champ meekly surrendered

Hekkie Budler has the unique distinction of being the only South African boxer to be elevated to a “super” champion and also won three belts in one night.

‘Super’ titles means that organisations like the WBA recognise the title-holders from the WBC, WBO, and IBF organisations.

The Super World Champion category was created for those champions who hold the title of two or more organisations recognised by the WBA, like the World Boxing Council (WBC), the International Boxing Federation (IBF) and the World Boxing Organisation (WBO).

The creation of the category of Super World Champions or Undisputed World Champions was born from a suggestion by Lennox Lewis, WBA former heavyweight champion, which was considered convenient in order to give the Unified Champions a more flexible time to defend their titles as well as the challengers the chance to fight for the title.

On November 9, 2013, Budler stopped Hugo Verchelli in the fourth round to retain his IBO minimumweight belt and win the interim WBA minimumweight belt.

He was elevated to the full champion by the WBA on January 8, 2014.

He then went on to make five successful defences of the IBO and WBA belts before the WBA elevated him to ‘super’ WBA minimumweight champion on January 20, 2016.

However, on Mach 19, 2016 it looked like his championship-winning ways had come to an end when he lost the WBA and IBO minimumweight belts to Byron Rojas.

However, this nuggety little fighter bounced back to win his next fight and then claim the vacant IBO light-flyweight belt with an eighth-round stoppage win over Joey Canoy.

Seven months later he lost to Milan Melindo on a controversial decision in the Philippines, in a challenge for IBF junior-flyweight belt and at the same time he was stripped of the IBO junior-flyweight belt.

This seemed to be the of the road for the 30-year-old warrior, but he once again bounced back to travel to Tokyo, Japan to take on local hero Ryoichi Taguchi in a clash for the WBA and IBF light-flyweight belts.

Budler won on a closely fought but unanimous points decision, with all three judges having him a 114-113 winner, in what was considered a major upset to take his record 32-3; 10.

He has won 11 titles in an 11-year professional career, which is the most-ever by a South African.

Rather sadly the IBF ordered that Budler must defend his belt against their mandatory challenger Felix Alvarado from Nicaragua.

The purse bids were low and the time for the defence didn’t suit Budler and he surrendered the title.