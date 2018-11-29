Battle between ASA and KZNA now turning ugly

A standoff has emerged between Athletics South Africa (ASA) and one of its provincial members, with the KwaZulu-Natal Athletics (KZNA) board insisting this week it did not recognise its suspension from the governing body.

In a notice to members, the KZNA executive committee maintained that its suspension was unlawful and denied allegations that there were concerns regarding the provincial body’s finances.

Independent administrator Jay Reddy was appointed by ASA to take control of the KZNA office on Monday, with a mandate to investigate the suspended board, but the police had allegedly been called in an attempt to have ASA delegates removed on charges of trespassing.

The governing body, however, said it had received “unconditional support” from the ASA council in its decision to suspend the allegedly troublesome KZNA board, which was accused of “disrespecting” the national federation, failing to cooperate with the ASA board and attempting to disrupt operational processes within the sport.

“The suspension of the KZNA board is still standing,” ASA chief executive Richard Stander told members in a statement.

“It must be made clear that the KZNA members are not suspended and ASA will ensure that service to the KZNA members will be maintained through the KZNA office.”

While the suspended KZNA executive called for dispute resolution, the request was turned down by ASA.

The mother body said the KZNA board had taken ASA to court three times in the last year, allegedly using more than R1 million of the provincial organisation’s resources, rather than following the conflict resolution guidelines in the ASA constitution.

“The KZNA board has no grounds to declare a dispute and it is yet another attempt to confuse the KZNA membership and apply KZNA financial resources irresponsibly,” Stander claimed.

According to Mokoena, the KZNA board was acting on a mandate from the provincial body’s council, and though they seemed to have lost a brief battle in court, he insisted they would continue to put up a fight.

“The KZNA board tried everything and will continue to request that the matter is attended to through a dispute resolution process as per the constitution,” Mokoena said.

