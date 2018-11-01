 
menu
Athletics 1.11.2018 10:46 am

Caster named Tuks’ female athlete-of- … wait for it … -the-century!

ANA
South Africa's Caster Semenya looks on after running in the Women's 1500m race during the IAAF Diamond League athletics meeting Athletissima in Lausanne on July 5, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Alain GROSCLAUDE

South Africa's Caster Semenya looks on after running in the Women's 1500m race during the IAAF Diamond League athletics meeting Athletissima in Lausanne on July 5, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Alain GROSCLAUDE

But South Africa’s leading athletics club is probably safe bestowing her that type of honour.

Caster Semenya and LJ van Zyl on Wednesday were named University of Pretoria (Tuks) Athletes-of-the-Century.

With Tuks established in 1918, it is a significant accolade for both athletes.

Semenya’s performances in the 800 metres have been incredible.

The 27-year-old has won gold medals in 2012 as well as 2016 during the Olympic Games; three gold medals at the World Championships (2009, 2011 and 2017).

More recently Semenya won a bronze medal in the 1500m at the 2017 IAAF Championships.

Another highlight was winning gold medals in the 800m and 1 500m at this year’s Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Her best 800m time of 1:54.25 places her fourth on the IAAF all-time list.

Van Zyl, 33, has been one of South Africa’s most prolific international medal winners since 1992.

He was a junior 400m-hurdles world champion in 2002, won a gold medal at the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne, silver at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi, bronze at the 2011 World Championships in Daegu.

He also helped South Africa to win a silver medal in the 4x400m-relay at the 2006 Games as well as during the 2011 World Championships.

Van Zyl is also the first athlete to set a South African record on the Tuks track. He did so in February 2011 winning in 47.66 seconds.

The year 2011 was undoubtedly the pinnacle of Van Zyl’s hurdling career. In the space of just 95 days, he managed to break through the magical 48 seconds barrier on four occasions clocking the four fastest times of the year.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
I just wanted to piss them off a bit – Semenya 1.11.2018
Semenya gets the nod for IAAF Awards 22.10.2018
IAAF holds off on controversial ‘Semenya rule’ change 16.10.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

 

 

 

 

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 5 NO 3 GREEN TOP

VALUE BET

RACE 9 NO 8 SOUL OF WIT

RACE MEETING

10 November 2018 TURFFONTEIN

hot tips of the day

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.