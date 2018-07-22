Manyonga back to his best in superb SA 1-2

World champion long jumper Luvo Manyonga sparkled in equalling his season-best performance on Day 2 of the Muller Anniversary Games at the London Stadium in London, England on Sunday.

In landing at the 8.58 metres mark with his fourth jump, the man from Paarl’s effort was the best on the day and equal to what he achieved in the Diamond League meeting in Rome, Italy on May 31.

Manyonga’s career-best stands at 8.65.

Second place in London went to another South African, Ruswahl Samaai, whose fourth jump saw him finish at 8.42.

Rikenette Steenkamp failed to advance to the final of the 100 metres hurdles, ending fifth in her heat in 13.05. American Kendra Harrison went on to win the 100 metres hurdles final in 12.36.

Antonio Alkana ended fifth in the 110 metres hurdles in 13.40 with Jamaican Ronald Levy in 13.13.

Sprinter Ncincilili Titi found the going tough in the 200 metres in placing seventh in 20.44, with victory going to Jamaican Akeem Bloomfield, who set his new career-best time of 19.81.

Akani Simbine’s 9.94 run in the 100 metres final saw him place third behind American Ronnie Baker (9.90) and British speedster Zhamel Hughes (9.93). In the heats run earlier on Saturday, Simbine clocked a season-best of 9.93, with Baker again the fastest qualifier with 9.90.

The 12th leg of the 14-meeting Diamond League series takes place in Birmingham, England on August 18.