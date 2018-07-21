Semenya smashes 800 metres meeting record in Monaco

Caster Semenya raced to a comfortable meeting record-breaking performance in the 800 metres at the Diamond League meeting held in at the Stade Louis II in Monaco on Friday night.

Semenya clocked 1 minute 54.60 secs to finish well ahead of second-placed Burundi’s Francine Niyonsaba (1:55.96). Semenya held the previous meeting record at 1:55.27 set last year.

Carina Horn clocked 11.21 secs in the 100 metres to end 7th on the night, with Marie Josee Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast being the fastest in 10.89