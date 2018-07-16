Manyonga and Steenkamp star in tough World Cup

World long jump champion Luvo Manyonga and hurdles star Rikenette Steenkamp, but Team SA struggled to make headway on the final night of the World Athletics Cup at the London Stadium in London, England, on Sunday.

Manyonga’s first leap of the evening saw him land at 8.51 metres which turned out to be his best of the four jumps on the night, with American Zack Bazile next best with 8.30.

Also joining him in collecting US$40 000 for a win was Steenkamp in the 100 metres hurdles, in clocking 12.88 to hold off Jamaica’s Jeanine Williams (12.95).

The South African gold medals go along with the win of Sunette Viljoen in the first night of action on Saturday.

Without the services of the world 800 metres champion Caster Semenya who won the 1000 metres in the Diamond League meeting in Rabat, Morocco on Friday, Team SA found the going tough, with sprinter Simon Magakwe the only other athlete to make the podium on the night.

Magakwe finished third in the 100 metres in 10.11 with line honours going to Jamaican Tyquendo Tracey in 10.03.

Team SA ended in 7th place in the 8-nation competition with 135 with the Americans winning with a massive 219, and Poland next best on 162.

The athletics action now shifts back to the lucrative Diamond League, with the 10th leg of the 14-event competition set to take place in Monaco on Friday.