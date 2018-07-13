Caster Semenya leads SA trio in Morocco

Caster Semenya will lead a three-member South African contingent on Friday night, at the ninth leg of the IAAF Diamond League series in Rabat, Morocco.

Semenya lines up as the firm favourite in the women’s 1000m race, with another quick time on the cards after she clocked a national record of 2:35.43 at the Grand Prix Meeting in Tshwane earlier this year.

Her strongest opposition could come from Uganda’s Winnie Nanyondo, a former Commonwealth Games 800m medallist, and Kenyan athlete Nelly Jepkosgei.

In the women’s 5000m, in-form distance runner Dominique Scott-Efurd faces a strong challenge from a quality field.

She will on the starting line alongside indoor world record holder Genzebe Dibaba of Ethiopia and world champion Hellen Obiri of Kenya, in a field of 19 athletes.

Though IAAF World Championships medallists Luvo Manyonga, who is on duty at the World Cup in London this weekend and Ruswahl Samaai will not turn out at the Moroccan capital, Zarck Visser will carry the SA flag in the men’s long jump, which does not form part of the official Diamond League series.

Visser, who set a season’s best of 8.40m last month, faces a line-up which features former world indoor champions Marquis Dendy of the United States and Ignisious Gaisah of the Netherlands, as well as American athlete Jarrion Lawson, the 2017 IAAF World Championships silver medallist.