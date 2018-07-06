Caster Semenya subdued in her less favourite race

Commonwealth Games 1500 metres champion Caster Semenya had to settle for sixth place as American Shelby Houlihan stole the show at the Diamond League meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland on Thursday night.

With Kenyan Faith Kipyegon and American Jennifer Simpson – top two medalists in last year’s 1500 metres at the world championships – missing from the 17-athlete starting line-up, Semenya was a strong contender for the victory, but Houlihan had other ideas, winning in three minutes 57.33 seconds. Houlihan’s effort was a career best time over the distance.

Next best was Britain’s Laura Muir (3:58.19) with Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands (3:58.39) being three of the five athletes to dip under the four minute mark on the night. Semenya finished in 4:00.44, outside of her sparkling effort of 3:59.92 set over the same distance in the Diamond League meeting in Doha in May.

Next up for Semenya, who set a career best time of 1:54.25 in the 800 metres in the Diamond League meeting in Paris last week (the fourth fastest time ever over the two-lapper), will now turn her focus to next weekend’s two-day World Cup team event in London.

She will wear the SA colours in the 800 and 1500 metres events, and is also in the SA squad for the 4 x 400 metres relay.