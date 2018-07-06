 
menu
Athletics 6.7.2018 08:15 am

Caster Semenya subdued in her less favourite race

ANA
South Africa's Caster Semenya (R) reacts with Britain's Laura Muir after running the Women's 1500m race during the IAAF Diamond League athletics meeting Athletissima in Lausanne on July 5, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Alain GROSCLAUDE

South Africa's Caster Semenya (R) reacts with Britain's Laura Muir after running the Women's 1500m race during the IAAF Diamond League athletics meeting Athletissima in Lausanne on July 5, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Alain GROSCLAUDE

There’s still work to be done when she competes in the 1500 as she finishes sixth in Switzerland against a quality field.

Commonwealth Games 1500 metres champion Caster Semenya had to settle for sixth place as American Shelby Houlihan stole the show at the Diamond League meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland on Thursday night.

With Kenyan Faith Kipyegon and American Jennifer Simpson – top two medalists in last year’s 1500 metres at the world championships – missing from the 17-athlete starting line-up, Semenya was a strong contender for the victory, but Houlihan had other ideas, winning in three minutes 57.33 seconds. Houlihan’s effort was a career best time over the distance.

Next best was Britain’s Laura Muir (3:58.19) with Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands (3:58.39) being three of the five athletes to dip under the four minute mark on the night. Semenya finished in 4:00.44, outside of her sparkling effort of 3:59.92 set over the same distance in the Diamond League meeting in Doha in May.

Next up for Semenya, who set a career best time of 1:54.25 in the 800 metres in the Diamond League meeting in Paris last week (the fourth fastest time ever over the two-lapper), will now turn her focus to next weekend’s two-day World Cup team event in London.

She will wear the SA colours in the 800 and 1500 metres events, and is also in the SA squad for the 4 x 400 metres relay.

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.