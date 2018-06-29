Comrades champ Ashworth slams Athletics SA over lack of support

Comrades Marathon women’s champion Ann Ashworth on Thursday turned down the invitation to represent Athletics SA (ASA) at the World 100km Championships over a lack of support.

ASA on Thursday announced their team to compete in the World 100km Championships scheduled for September 8 in Sveti, Croatia.

The top six SA finishers in the Comrades Marathon were selected for the event.

Ashworth, however, who is a Johannesburg-based advocate was quick to say due to ASA’s lack of support for roadrunners she would not be representing South Africa at the event.

“Thanks @ASAathletics but until you actually start doing something to assist road runners in our country with funding and other support I’m not happy to compete in SA colours #nosupport #notworking #notbeingused,” Ashworth tweeted.

Ashworth crossed the finish line at Comrades in Durban on June 10 in six hours 10 minutes 04 seconds to win the biggest ultra distance event in South Africa.

Ashworth represents Team Massmart, a women’s elite road running club which aims to help up-and-coming female roadrunning athletes excel.

The 32-year-old Ashworth, in particular, is known for her passion of trying to grow road running in the country.

“For SA athletes to develop and prosper we need to ensure that the number and value of sponsorships increase and that athletes are supported sufficiently to race and train as their full time job,” she said.