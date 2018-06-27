Manyonga keen to exact revenge on his nemesis

The rivalry between South African long jumper Luvo Manyonga and Cuba’s Juan Miguel Echevarria is one of the big talking points ahead of the IAAF Diamond League meeting in Paris on Saturday.

Perhaps the biggest talking point of the season came in Stockholm when Echevarria sailed out to 8.83m in the event.

At 2.1m/s, the tailwind was agonisingly just a fraction over the allowable limit, but it confirmed that the teenager’s victory at the IAAF World Indoor Championships Birmingham 2018 was not a fluke.

Earlier in the series, Echevarria had been beaten by world champion Manyonga in Rome.

Many comparisons have already been made between this new rivalry and the memorable performances from long jump legends Carl Lewis and Mike Powell.

Echevarria isn’t the only new star to emerge this year.

Armand Duplantis has continued his rise – quite literally – in the pole vault and won in front of his home crowd in Stockholm.

Meanwhile the Diamond League has reached the halfway point in the road to the final.

Six meetings have already taken place this year and there are six more to go before the series reaches its climax at the finals in Zurich and Brussels at the end of August.