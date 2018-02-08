Double doper Gatlin grabs iffy attention for ASA series

If Athletics South Africa wanted to grab headlines with its new Athletix Grand Prix Series, they certainly managed to do so in a controversial way.

The local governing body on Thursday confirmed that current 100m world champion, Justin Gatlin, will headline the 150m race in the second of the three meets in Pretoria on March 8.

But one could be forgiven for thinking the 35-year-old American’s ability on the track will play second fiddle to his controversial past.

One of last year’s more memorable (and infamous) moments at London’s IAAF World Championships was how Gatlin was booed by the crowd during the 100m final.

The root of the fan’s discontent is that he’s been banned for doping offences twice in his career.

Gatlin was first sanctioned in 2001 when he tested positive for amphetamines contained in medication for attention deficit order.

Returning in 2004, he claimed Olympic gold as well as the 100 and 200m world titles.

But the watchdogs returned in 2006 when he received an eight-year ban for testing positive for testosterone before that was sentence was reduced to four years because he agreed to co-operate with authorities.

However, various critics believe his two offences should’ve been turned into a lifetime ban.

Gatlin responded to the boos by winning the London race in a superb 9.92.

“He is the biggest name to compete on South African soil since Michael Johnson in 2001 and is a massive boost to South African athletics,” ASA said in a statement.

“His presence shows once again how far the sport has come and that global champions are again seeing South Africa as a top global player.”

Gatlin has never run in a 150m race but is looking forward to the challenge.

“I have obviously done 150’s in training, but have never raced over that distance before. It will be interesting to see how I do. It is also my first race of the season which adds to the excitement for me,” he said.

