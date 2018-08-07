Chad and Cameron the big names in the pool

Durban will play host to the 2018 SA National Swimming Championships with the action set to start from Thursday to Sunday at the Kings Park Aquatics Centre.

The swimmers at this year’s event will compete to secure a place in the final team that will be selected to represent SA in the 14th World Swimming Championships (25m) in China from December 11-16.

Olympians Chad le Clos and Cameron van der Burgh will return to the water, with Le Clos taking on the 50, 100 and 200m butterfly as well as the 100 and 200m freestyle, while Van der Burgh will battle it out in the 50 and 100m breaststroke.

Straight from her impressive performance at the Mare Nostrum Series, Rebecca Meder will be looking for more fast times as she competes in the 100 and 800m freestyle, as well as the 100, 200 and 400m individual medley.

Erin Gallagher will swim in the 50, 100 and 200m freestyle, the 50 and 100m butterfly and the 50m backstroke.

Tatjana Schoenmaker will swim in the 50, 100 and 200m breaststroke and test her speed in the 100 and 200m individual medley and the 50 and 100m freestyle, while 18-year-old Mariella Venter tackles the 100 and 200m backstroke, as well as the 100 and 200m individual medley.