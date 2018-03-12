Third tragedy strikes Cape Town Cycle Tour

Another individual involved in the Cape Town Cycle Tour died on Sunday, according to organisers, with a third tragedy striking the popular mass participation road race.

A marshal, in place to direct traffic and participants, had been taken to hospital where he died.

“He was stationed on an S-bend after the Llundudno turnoff,” said the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust (CTCTT).

The circumstances surrounding the incident were unclear, but the CTCTT was investigating “in conjunction with” the South African Police Services.

“Our Rotary marshals have always been integral to the successful running of the Cape Town Cycle Tour,” said CTCTT director David Bellairs.

“Most of them work alongside us year after year in a voluntary capacity. They are part of the Cycle Tour family, as are our riders, and we are deeply saddened by this news.”

Two participants in a field of more than 30 000 riders had died during the 40th edition of the 109km race at the weekend. A 40-year-old man succumbed to his injuries after being involved in a crash with 20 other riders, while another man had a suspected heart attack.

Organisers would not release the names or any further details of the deceased trio.

“I want to assure everyone that all measures are taken to ensure participants’ and marshals’ safety on the route,” Bellairs said.

“In my 28 years working on the Cycle Tour, there have been only two trauma related deaths on the day of Cycle Tour.

“Our hearts and prayers are with the families at this very sad time. We have extended our most sincere condolences.”

