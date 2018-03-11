Cape Town Cycle Tour participant dies after crash

A cyclist taking part in the Cape Town Cycle Tour on Sunday died after an accident involving several cyclists, tour organisers said.

“It is with deep regret that the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust confirms that an accident involving a group of 20 cyclists occurred this morning [Sunday] on Wynberg Hill.

“One of the cyclists, a 40-year-old male, received immediate medical attention at the scene, but tragically, his injuries proved fatal. Our sincere condolences to his family, who have been advised,” the trust said in a statement.

Further details would be made available during a medical briefing later on Sunday afternoon.

– African News Agency (ANA)

