Final SA team revealed for Commonwealth Games

A total of 24 athletes have been added to the national team, across three codes, beefing up the squad ahead of the Commonwealth Games on Australia’s Gold Coast in April.

Seven track and field athletes had received a late nod, the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) confirmed on Monday evening.

Led by Akani Simbine, the only sprinter who was included in the initial 13-member athletics team, the men’s 4x100m squad would be boosted by sub-10 speedster Henricho Bruintjies, lanky 200m star Anaso Jobodwana and in-form prodigy Clarence Munyai.

Emile Erasmus was also added to the team, despite the explosive sprinter revealing last week he had picked up an injury, and there was a question mark hanging over his head.

Meanwhile, three other track and field athletes were added to the list, with endurance specialist Stephen Mokoka (10 000m), shot put giant Jaco Engelbrecht and hammer throw prospect Tshepang Makhete all finding places in the final national team.

Three gymnasts, meanwhile, were also named in the squad, along with a 13-man rugby sevens unit who would turn out in defence of the title.

Naveen Daries would compete in the artistic gymnastics discipline while Grace Legote and Chris-Marie van Wyk would participate in the rhythmic category.

The last change to the team featured rugby sevens player Aseza Hele, who was added to the women’s squad as a travelling reserve.

“The men’s rugby sevens side obviously gives us enormous medal-winning potential and it’s also exciting that we are taking a men’s 4x100m relay team, which will add another string to our bow,” said Sascoc president Gideon Sam.

Final SA team, Commonwealth Games:

Aquatics

Swimming, men – Ayrton Sweeney, Cameron van der Burgh, Chad le Clos, Jarryd Baxter, Brad Tandy, Brent Szurdoki, Martin Binedell, Ryan Coetzee, Eben Vorster, Luan Grobbelaar, Calvyn Justus, Michael Houlie

Swimming, women – Erin Gallagher, Tatjana Schoenmaker, Dune Coetzee, Kate Beavon, Kaylene Corbett, Emily Visagie, Marlies Ross, Nathania van Niekerk, Kristin Bellingan, Mariella Venter, Emma Chelius

Para- swimming, men – Christian Sadie, Kaleb van der Merwe

Diving – Nicole Gillis, Micaela Bouter, Julia Vincent

Athletics

Men – Akani Simbine, Anaso Jobodwana, Clarence Munyai, Henricho Bruintjies, Emile Erasmus, Stephen Mokoka, Antonio Alkana, Constant Pretorius, LJ van Zyl, Jaco Engelbrecht, Tshepang Makhete, Lebogang Shange, Wayne Snyman, Luvo Manyonga, Ruswahl Samaai, Phil- Mar Janse van Rensburg, Breyton Poole

Women – Caster Semenya, Sunette Viljoen, Wenda Nel

Para-athletics, men – Ndodomzi Ntutu, Hilton Langenhoven, Dyan Buis, Charl du Toit, Union Sekailwe, Reinhardt Hamman and Juanre Jenkinson

Para-athletics, women – Juanelie Meijer

Badminton

Men – Bongani von Bodenstein, Cameron Coetzer, Prakash Vijayanath

Women – Elsie de Villiers, Johanita Scholtz, Michelle Butler-Emmett

Boxing

Siyabulela, Mphongoshi, Sinethemba Blom

Cycling

Road, men – Willie Smit, Nicholas Dlamini, Clint Hendricks, Brendon Davids

Road, women – Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio

Track, men – Steven van Heerden, Nolan Hoffmann, David Maree, Joshua van Wyk, Gert Fouchè

Track, women – Charlene du Preez, Elfriede Wolfaardt, Ilze Bole, Danielle van Niekerk, Adelia Neethling

Mountain biking, men – Alan Hatherly

Mountain biking, women – Mariske Strauss, Cherie Redecker

Gymnastics

Artistic – Naveen Daries

Rhythmic – Grace Legote, Chris-Marie van Wyk

Hockey

Men – Gowan Jones, Siyavuya Nolutshungu, Daniel Bell, Jethro Eustice, Gareth Heyns, Tyson Dlungwana, Austin Smith, Daniel Sibbald, Timothy Drummond, Reza Rosenburg, Ryan Julius, Owen Mvimbi, Clinton Panther, Nqobile Ntuli, Abdud- Dayaan Cassiem, Keenan Horne, Tevin Kok and Ryan Crowe

Women – Phumelela Mbande, Nicole la Fleur, Erin Hunter, Nicole Walraven, Lisa-­Marie Deetlefs, Celia Evans, Nicolene Terblanche, Shelley Jones, Quanita Bobbs, Kristen Paton, Ilse Davids, Stephanie Baxter, Ongeziwe Mali, Dirkie Chamberlain, Candice Manuel, Sulette Damons, Jade Mayne, Bernadette Coston

Lawn bowls

Men – Gerald Baker, Petrus Breitenbach, Jason Evans, Josephus Jacobs, Morgan Muvhango

Women – Elma Davis, Esme Kruger, Nicolene Neal, Colleen Piketh, Johanna Snyman

Para-bowls, men – Tobias Botha, Willem Viljoen, Christopher Patton, Philippus Walker

Para-bowls, women – Princess Schroeder

Netball

Bongiwe Msomi, Karla Pretorius, Erin Burger, Izette Griesel, Maryka Holtzhausen, Danelle Lochner, Phumza Maweni, Precious Mthembu, Shadine van der Merwe, Ine- Mari Venter, Zanele Vimbela, Lenize Potgieter

Rugby sevens

Men – Tim Agaba, Philip Snyman, Dylan Sage, Kwagga Smith, Werner Kok, Kyle Brown, Branco du Preez, Rosko Specman, Justin Geduld, Cecil Afrika, Seabelo Senatla, Adriaan Nel, Siviwe Soyizwapi (reserve)

Women – Nadine Roos, Eloise Webb, Unathi Mali, Rights Mkhari, Zintle Mpupha, Veroeshka Grain, Zenay Jordaan, Marithy Pienaar, Mathrin Simmers, Christelene Steinhobel, Chane Stadler, Zinthle Ndawonde, Aseza Hele (reserve)

Shooting

Bartholomeus Pienaar, Pierre Basson, Arno Haasbroek, Andre du Toit

Triathlon

Men – Richard Murray, Henri Schoeman, Wian Sullwald

Women – Gillian Sanders, Simone Ackermann

Weighltifting

Johanni Taljaard, Mona Pretorius, Celestie Engelbrecht

Wrestling

Jan Louwrens Combrinck, Terry van Rensburg, Johannes Botha, Michael Gaitskill, Martin Erasmus

Para-powerlifting

Ricardo Fitzpatrick

Para-table tennis

Theo Cogill

For more sport your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.